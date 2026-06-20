



INS Trikand, a mission-deployed frontline frigate of the Indian Navy, responded swiftly to a distress call from merchant vessel MV Fareeda 5 in the Western Indian Ocean. The incident occurred on 17 June 2026 when the vessel faced a likely piracy attempt.





The warship took prompt action to investigate and deter the threat, ensuring the safety of the merchant vessel and its crew.





The Indian Navy confirmed the intervention in a statement on X, emphasising its role as a preferred security partner and first responder in the region. The Navy reiterated its commitment to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy, and maintaining safe and secure seas. The timely response by INS Trikand highlighted India’s operational readiness and its ability to act decisively against maritime threats.





This latest incident follows an earlier piracy attempt thwarted by INS Kolkata on 27 May 2026 near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean. Acting on inputs of pirate activity, INS Kolkata, deployed around the Gulf of Aden, carried out immediate surveillance using its onboard helicopter and conducted boarding operations. The intervention prevented a possible piracy attack and ensured the safety of the vessel and its crew.





The Indian Navy has consistently reiterated its focus on protecting merchant shipping and countering piracy.





These operations underline India’s role in maintaining maritime security across critical sea lanes. Since 2008, the Navy has maintained continuous anti-piracy deployments in the Gulf of Aden, escorting thousands of merchant vessels through one of the busiest trade corridors in the world.





INS Kolkata, commissioned in August 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a Guided Missile Destroyer and the largest warship built indigenously.





It is equipped with Gunnery and Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons, medium-range and short-range guns, anti-air and surface missiles, advanced radar, bow-mounted sonar, and modern navigation and communication systems. These capabilities make it a formidable platform for maritime security operations.





The Indian Navy’s actions with INS Trikand and INS Kolkata demonstrate its sustained vigilance and operational capability in the Western Indian Ocean.





With piracy threats resurging in the region, India’s naval presence remains critical to ensuring the safety of international shipping routes and reinforcing its position as a reliable security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







