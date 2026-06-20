



Kanpur-based MKU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Greece-based Miltech Hellas S.A. to explore long-term collaboration.





This development marks another significant step in MKU’s expanding international footprint and highlights the growing convergence between Indian and European defence industries.





The agreement is aimed at identifying areas of cooperation that can lead to sustained partnerships in defence technology, manufacturing, and innovation. Both MKU and Miltech Hellas bring complementary strengths to the table, with MKU’s expertise in soldier protection systems, electro-optics, and armour solutions aligning with Miltech Hellas’s specialisation in advanced defence electronics and systems integration.





MKU, headquartered in Kanpur, has established itself as a global supplier of defence and homeland security solutions, serving over 230 forces across more than 100 countries. Its portfolio includes ballistic protection, optronics, and platform armour, all designed to enhance survivability and operational effectiveness in modern combat environments. The company has consistently pursued international collaborations to expand its technological base and market reach.





Miltech Hellas S.A., based in Greece, is known for its work in defence electronics, including avionics, communication systems, and specialised military technologies. The company has contributed to Greece’s defence modernisation programs and has been involved in projects supporting NATO interoperability.





Its expertise in electronics and systems integration complements MKU’s focus on protection and optronics, creating opportunities for joint development of integrated solutions.





The MoU reflects a broader trend of Indo-European defence cooperation, where companies are moving beyond transactional exports to explore joint production, technology sharing, and long-term industrial partnerships.





For Greece, collaboration with MKU offers access to India’s growing defence manufacturing ecosystem, while for India, it provides an entry point into the European defence market through a trusted partner.





This partnership also comes at a time when both India and Greece are seeking to strengthen their strategic ties. Greece has shown increasing interest in diversifying its defence partnerships, particularly in light of regional security challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean. India, meanwhile, has been expanding its defence diplomacy with European nations, positioning itself as a reliable partner in technology and industrial collaboration.





The collaboration is expected to explore opportunities in areas such as electro-optics, advanced soldier systems, and integrated defence electronics. By combining MKU’s manufacturing capabilities with Miltech Hellas’s technological expertise, the two companies aim to create solutions that meet the evolving requirements of modern armed forces.





For MKU, this agreement reinforces its strategy of building long-term partnerships rather than focusing solely on exports. It aligns with India’s broader vision of “Make In India” and “Make With Partners,” extending the philosophy of co-development and co-production to international markets.





For Miltech Hellas, the partnership provides access to cutting-edge protection technologies and the potential to integrate them with its own systems for enhanced operational effectiveness.





The success of this collaboration will depend on the ability of both companies to identify synergies, align with regulatory frameworks, and deliver solutions that meet the stringent demands of defence customers. Long-term cooperation will also require sustained investment in research, development, and industrial integration.





This MoU is therefore not just a commercial agreement but a strategic initiative that underscores the importance of Indo-European defence cooperation in an era of evolving global security challenges. It highlights the role of private sector companies in shaping the future of defence collaboration and industrial growth across continents.





Agencies







