



Safran Aircraft Engines and India’s Cyran Tech have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop advanced artificial intelligence solutions for aerospace and defence, marking a major Indo‑French innovation milestone during the India‑France Year of Innovation 2026.





The agreement was formalised at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron.





The partnership brings together Safran’s global leadership in aero‑engine manufacturing and Cyran Tech’s expertise in sovereign AI systems. Cyran Tech, a deep‑tech start-up from India, has developed advanced EdgeAI intelligence suites capable of real‑time automated inspection and predictive maintenance. These systems will now be applied to next‑generation precision aerospace manufacturing and aero‑engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.





The MoU is strategically significant as it embeds indigenous Indian AI models into one of the most complex and high‑barrier sectors globally. Cyran Tech’s solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve safety standards in aerospace platforms.





By integrating AI into Safran’s manufacturing and MRO ecosystem, the collaboration aims to set new benchmarks in predictive diagnostics and automated quality assurance.





The signing ceremony at Bharat Innovates 2026 underscored the growing Indo‑French partnership in defence and technology. The event was attended by senior dignitaries and industry leaders, highlighting the importance of AI in strengthening bilateral cooperation. The agreement was also featured in the official Indo‑French bilateral announcement, reinforcing its role in deepening strategic ties.





Cyran Tech expressed gratitude to its institutional partners, including the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, and the iDEX Defence Innovation Organisation. These institutions have played a pivotal role in nurturing Cyran’s AI capabilities, enabling it to deliver cutting‑edge solutions tailored for aerospace and defence applications.





Safran’s involvement reflects its long‑term commitment to India’s aerospace ecosystem. The company has already invested heavily in maintenance and manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Goa, and this new AI collaboration complements its broader strategy of embedding itself within India’s defence supply chain.





By partnering with Cyran Tech, Safran gains access to sovereign Indian AI innovations that can be scaled across its global operations.





The collaboration is also aligned with India’s Make‑in‑India program, as it strengthens indigenous technological capabilities while fostering international cooperation. Cyran Tech’s EdgeAI systems will not only support Safran’s aero‑engine operations but also contribute to India’s broader defence modernisation agenda, including advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned systems.





The MoU is expected to accelerate innovation in aerospace manufacturing by enabling real‑time monitoring of production processes, early detection of anomalies, and predictive maintenance scheduling. This will reduce costs, enhance reliability, and improve turnaround times for critical defence assets. For India, it represents a step towards achieving technological sovereignty in AI‑driven aerospace solutions.





The partnership also carries symbolic weight as it was signed during the India‑France Year of Innovation 2026. It highlights the shared vision of both nations to leverage cutting‑edge technologies for strategic advantage.





By combining Safran’s industrial expertise with Cyran Tech’s AI capabilities, the collaboration is poised to deliver transformative outcomes for aerospace and defence.





In the long term, this agreement could pave the way for joint development of AI‑enabled propulsion systems, autonomous inspection drones, and advanced digital twins for aerospace platforms. It sets a precedent for future Indo‑French collaborations in high‑technology domains, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Agencies







