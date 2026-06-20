



Developed by Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries, the Vijayastra represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAV capability.





Designed for long-range surveillance and precision strikes, it is tailored to meet the strict requirements of the Indian armed forces and marks a major advancement in India’s layered loitering munition and aerospace ecosystem.





The UAV features a single-engine, twin-boom configuration and is built using newly developed lightweight composite materials. These composites reduce overall weight while boosting fuel efficiency, endurance, and altitude performance. The design ensures that the platform can sustain extended missions while maintaining structural resilience under demanding operational conditions.





Performance targets for the Vijayastra are ambitious, with the UAV engineered to meet the Indian military’s benchmark of a 30,000 ft operational ceiling and an endurance of 24 hours. This places it firmly within the category of persistent surveillance and strike platforms, capable of maintaining a continuous presence over contested zones and providing commanders with real-time intelligence.





Payload and armament capabilities are equally advanced. The UAV is equipped with an Electro-Optical sensor system for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also features dedicated payload space and structural provisions that allow it to be fully armed for offensive strike missions. This dual-role flexibility ensures that the platform can seamlessly transition between ISR and precision strike operations.





Operational range is another defining feature. The Vijayastra is designed to act as a critical force multiplier, capable of engaging designated targets far behind enemy lines. Its long-range reach enhances India’s ability to project power and conduct deep-strike missions without exposing manned assets to hostile environments.





The program benefits from Solar Defence’s expanding aerospace portfolio. A newly inaugurated 1.27 km dedicated airstrip in Nagpur has been built specifically for testing MALE and HALE UAVs. This infrastructure bypasses military range bottlenecks and ensures accelerated, high-frequency flight test schedules, enabling rapid development cycles and early induction prospects.





Strategically, the Vijayastra sits at the top of Solar Industries’ integrated defence ecosystem. It acts as the primary long-range reconnaissance and command platform, feeding intelligence into a layered tactical hierarchy. At lower tiers, the Nagastra family of loitering munitions provides precision strike capability.





Nagastra-1 is a man-portable, lightweight munition weighing 8–9 kg, powered by an electric motor, with a range of 30–40 km and AI-backed target tracking. It has already proven its combat viability in Indian Army field operations. Nagastra-3, a heavier vehicle-launched variant, is designed for medium-range missions with high-explosive armour penetration capability.





The tactical loop is completed by the Vijayastra acting as the high-altitude locator, identifying high-value targets and feeding data down to Nagastra units. This integration allows Nagastra-1 teams to deploy with surgical precision, ensuring coordinated operations across multiple layers of the battlefield.





Complementing this ecosystem is the Bhargavastra counter-drone system, also developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. Recognised as the world’s first micro-missile and micro-rocket hard-kill weapon system, Bhargavastra is designed to defeat non-jammable enemy drone swarms at low cost.





It has successfully concluded primary live-fire trials at the Seaward Firing Ranges in Gopalpur, Odisha, achieving accurate single and salvo missile releases in front of Indian Army observers.





Bhargavastra Features Technical Specification System Type Multi-layer, hard-kill Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Munitions Guided micro-missiles (IIR/CCD guidance) and unguided micro-rockets Target Detection Range 6 to 10 km using integrated radar and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) systems Kinetic Interception Range Up to 2.5 km Salvo Capacity Capable of launching up to 64 micro-missiles in a single salvo Destruction Rate Can track and eliminate up to 16 drones in 7 seconds Deployment Platforms 7.5-ton all-terrain road-mobile vehicles, high-altitude zones, and naval platforms





Induction timelines for Solar’s autonomous weapons portfolio are progressing rapidly. Nagastra-1 has already been inducted and is operational within the Indian Army. Bhargavastra is undergoing final military evaluation and environmental stress testing, with full induction and series manufacturing scheduled to conclude by the end of 2026.





Vijayastra is currently moving through airframe evaluation, structural testing, and subsystem validation at the Nagpur runway, with military prototype evaluations expected to follow closely.





The unveiling of Vijayastra at Advantage Vidarbha 2026 underscored Solar Industries’ commitment to indigenous aerospace innovation.





By integrating the UAV with loitering munitions and counter-drone systems, India is building a robust, layered defence ecosystem that enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities. This ecosystem not only strengthens India’s military posture but also positions the country as a global leader in cost-effective, indigenous UAV and loitering munition technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







