



Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Deputy Chief of Air Staff took high level review meeting of TEJAS MK-2 Development program by ADA at DRDO Bhawan.





DRDO Labs and DGs of DRDO Clusters involved in development of systems/sub-systems, CEMILAC and NFTC associated with Flight Testing of the prototype participated and presented the development status, risk and mitigation plan towards realisation of first fly-worthy prototype.





Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Deputy Chief of Air Staff took high level review meeting of LCA MK-II Development programme by ADA at DRDO Bhawan : DRDO pic.twitter.com/1ks675m8dg — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2024

Agencies







