Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Deputy Chief of Air Staff took high level review meeting of TEJAS MK-2 Development program by ADA at DRDO Bhawan.

DRDO Labs and DGs of DRDO Clusters involved in development of systems/sub-systems, CEMILAC and NFTC associated with Flight Testing of the prototype participated and presented the development status, risk and mitigation plan towards realisation of first fly-worthy prototype.

 

