



The Indian Navy is actively pursuing the development of Naval Aerial Robotic Systems as part of its broader initiative under the Make in India program. This initiative aims to enhance indigenous defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology.





Focus On Indigenous Production





The Indian Navy has shifted its focus from being a buyer to a builder, emphasizing the need for indigenous production of naval equipment and platforms. This transformation is driven by the changing security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly in response to increasing Chinese naval activities. The Navy's commitment to becoming fully self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) by 2047 is a key aspect of this strategy.





Recent Developments





1. Niche Technologies: The Navy is collaborating with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups to develop niche technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is part of the Swavlamban initiative, which aims to foster innovation and technological advancements within the defence sector.





2. Autonomous Systems: The Indian Navy is also working on various autonomous systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and surveillance missions. These systems are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing maritime security and operational capabilities.





3. Integration of AI: The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into naval operations is another significant focus. The Navy is exploring how these technologies can improve decision-making and operational efficiency.





Future Aspirations





The Indian Navy aims to develop a range of unmanned systems that will include aerial, surface, and underwater vehicles. This comprehensive approach is intended to address various operational needs, from surveillance to anti-submarine warfare. The goal is to have a robust fleet of 175-200 warships and around 600 aerial assets by 2027, which will significantly enhance India's maritime capabilities.





The Indian Navy's commitment to developing Naval Aerial Robotic Systems under the Make in India initiative reflects a strategic shift towards self-reliance and modernization in response to evolving security challenges.





