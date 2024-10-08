



Recent reports indicate that eight Balochistan students have gone missing in Karachi, raising serious concerns about enforced disappearances linked to law enforcement agencies. The students, identified as Shoaib Ali, Haneef, Ishfaq, Shahzad, Bebarg Ameer, Zubair, Qambar Ali, and Saeedullah, reportedly disappeared on October 16, 2024, from their shared residence in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.





The circumstances surrounding their disappearance suggest potential abduction by security forces. Activists and family members have alleged that these students were taken by law enforcement officials, echoing a broader pattern of enforced disappearances affecting Baloch individuals in Pakistan. This incident has drawn attention to ongoing protests against such actions, with groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) actively campaigning for the rights of missing persons.





Following the disappearances, protests erupted in Karachi, where demonstrators attempted to march to the Karachi Press Club to voice their grievances. However, police intervened, blocking access and detaining several activists. The police claimed to have handled the situation without excessive force, although protesters reported a violent response.





This incident is part of a larger issue in Pakistan regarding the treatment of Baloch students and activists. Historically, many Baloch individuals have been subjected to enforced disappearances amid accusations of separatism or terrorism. The Islamabad High Court has been involved in addressing these cases but has faced challenges in ensuring accountability and recovery of missing persons.





As of now, the fate of the eight missing students remains uncertain, with calls for government action intensifying amidst fears for their safety.







