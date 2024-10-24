Security forces in Manipur have recently conducted several operations resulting in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition across various districts. These operations involve coordinated efforts from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and the Manipur Police.





On October 22 and 23, 2024, security forces executed multiple search operations in response to ongoing unrest in the region. Key recoveries include:





A variety of arms were seized, including local-made guns and ammunition. Specific details indicate that on October 22, police recovered a substantial amount of weaponry during an exercise aimed at curbing violence in the area.





In a notable operation on October 23, security forces uncovered a large cache of weapons. This included sophisticated items such as grenades, explosive devices, and various firearms. The operations were described as information-based and targeted vulnerable areas known for militant activity.





Earlier on October 5, security forces recovered three carbines, a 9mm pistol, numerous grenades, and explosives during area domination efforts. This operation highlighted the ongoing risks posed by armed groups in both hill and valley districts of Manipur.





These operations are part of a broader strategy to address the escalating violence in Manipur, which has been marked by ethnic tensions and clashes since May 2023. The situation has prompted increased military presence and proactive measures by local law enforcement to stabilize the region.





The Chief Minister of Manipur has publicly commended the efforts of security personnel involved in these operations, emphasizing the importance of restoring peace and safety for residents.







