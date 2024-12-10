



India's Gaganyaan mission is making significant strides towards its ambitious goal of human space travel. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set a timeline for the first uncrewed test flight by late 2024, with plans for the first crewed mission to occur in 2026.





Targeted for December 2024. This flight, known as G1, will test critical systems including the rocket's human-rated capabilities and the crew module. It will carry a humanoid robot named "Vyommitra" to validate these systems during the flight.





Following G1, two additional uncrewed missions (G2 and G3) are planned for 2025 to further validate technologies before the crewed mission.





Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026. This mission aims to send a crew of two or three astronauts into orbit at an altitude of 400 km for a duration of up to seven days.





Current Status





ISRO has completed crucial preparations for the Gaganyaan mission:





All propulsion systems for the human-rated launch vehicle have been delivered to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.





The crew escape system is ready, and integration of the orbital module systems is nearing completion.





Astronaut training is progressing well, with two-thirds of their training completed as of now.





The Gaganyaan mission represents India's entry into the elite group of nations capable of independent human spaceflight, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China. The successful execution of this program will not only enhance India's technological capabilities but also pave the way for future space exploration initiatives.







