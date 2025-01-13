



The Indian Army is progressing with the acquisition of 350 Zorawar light tanks, which are specifically designed for high-altitude operations. The project is a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





Following recent high-altitude trials, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has indicated that certain improvements to the tank have been suggested based on the performance observed during these evaluations.





The Zorawar light tank has successfully completed preliminary field trials, including firing tests at altitudes exceeding 4,200 meters. These trials demonstrated the tank's capability to operate effectively in challenging mountainous terrain, which is crucial for India's strategic posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





Weighing 25 tons, the Zorawar is designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in mountainous regions. It features a high-performance engine that provides a power-to-weight ratio conducive to manoeuvrability in low-oxygen environments typical of high altitudes. The tank's design emphasizes agility and swift movement, essential for both offensive and defensive operations.





The next phase of trials will include missile firing, with DRDO expected to complete various tests by January 2025. User trials, which will assess the tank's performance across different seasons and terrains, are anticipated to take 12 to 18 months. The Zorawar is expected to be ready for induction into service by 2027.





The Zorawar has successfully completed initial track trials, with subsequent upgrades implemented based on performance feedback.

The tank's airlift capability has also been tested, allowing for quick deployment in remote areas.

The tank's airlift capability has also been tested, allowing for quick deployment in remote areas.

The Indian Army plans to procure approximately 350 units of the Zorawar tank, with an expected induction date around 2027 if trials continue to meet performance benchmarks.

Ongoing user trials will evaluate the tank's performance across different seasons and terrains over the next 12 to 18 months before full-scale production begins.





The development of the Zorawar light tank is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its military capabilities in response to ongoing tensions with China. This initiative reflects a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as emphasized by recent statements from Indian defence officials.





The Zorawar light tank project is advancing with ongoing trials and improvements aimed at ensuring its operational readiness for deployment in high-altitude combat scenarios.





