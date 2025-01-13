



The production delays for the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) are reportedly easing, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is on track to finalize a significant deal related to these helicopters in the upcoming months.





The LUH, designed to replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, has faced delays primarily due to issues with its auto-pilot system. However, HAL has resolved these issues, and trials for the helicopter have commenced. The Indian Army is expected to receive the first six Limited Series Production (LSP) LUHs between December 2024 and June 2025. This initial batch was ordered by the Defence Acquisition Council in 2021, costing around ₹1,500 crore.





Each LUH weighs three ton and is powered by a single turbo shaft engine Ardiden-1U from France-based Safran Helicopter Engine (SHE).





Sources within HAL revealed that production delays for the LUH were initially caused by setbacks in the flight control system software, which was purchased from Safran Electronics. The flight control system has now been delivered, installed in the LUH, and is undergoing certification testing. HAL is also addressing other technical adjustments with the assistance of an international lab in the Netherlands.





HAL has made significant progress in the certification of its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), overcoming various setbacks to complete essential testing phases. The LUH has successfully undergone ground testing, vehicle endurance runs, and flight trials under diverse conditions, including extreme hot and cold weather, sea level, and high-altitude environments. These comprehensive evaluations have confirmed that the LUH meets all basic helicopter certification requirements.





HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has made significant strides in the development of its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with six units already built as part of its initial development phase. Each LUH weighs approximately three tons and is powered by the Ardiden 1U turbo-shaft engine, developed in collaboration with Safran Helicopter Engines. The Indian Ministry of Defence has outlined an initial procurement plan for 12 helicopters, split evenly between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.





The LUH is indigenously designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre of the HAL, which received the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) for the Indian Army from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) way back in February of 2021.





The larger contract for the LUH is anticipated to be finalised by January 2024, with full-scale deliveries projected to begin in 2026. The Indian Army plans to phase out its older helicopters starting in 2027, making the timely delivery of the LUH critical for maintaining operational capabilities.





HAL's Upcoming Deal





HAL is set to finalise a substantial deal concerning the LUH by early 2024. This deal is significant as it will fulfil the entire light utility helicopter requirement for both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF), especially following the stalled Indo-Russian Ka-226T helicopter project, which is likely to be formally cancelled.





The LUH's capabilities include roles in reconnaissance, surveillance, and light transport, making it essential for operations in high-altitude regions like Siachen.





With production delays easing and a major deal on the horizon, HAL is poised to enhance India's military aviation capabilities significantly through the LUH program.





